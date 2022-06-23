Breaking: No. 1 Overall Recruit Arch Manning Announces Commitment

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The most polarizing recruit in the country has announced where he'll play college football. On Thursday afternoon, five-star quarterback Arch Manning announced that he has committed to Texas.

"Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm," Manning tweeted.

This decision from Manning isn't a huge surprise. Earlier this week, a report from Sports Illustrated stated the Longhorns are gaining confidence in their pursuit of the Isidore Newman product.

"The Longhorns have long-held buzz alongside Georgia, especially when Alabama took the commitment of fellow Louisiana quarterback Eli Holstein, but it kicked up a notch coming out of the weekend. SI sources indicate there is growing confidence from Steve Sarkisian's coaching staff in their ability to ultimately land the top-ranked talent. One source hinted at the sport's biggest domino dropping relatively soon in the process," John Garcia Jr. writes.

Alabama and Georgia were the other two finalists for Manning, but he ultimately decided that he wants to play for Texas.

Manning's decision could potentially shake up the landscape of college football. After all, he's the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class.

In 27 career starts, Manning has 5,731 yards with 72 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions. He also has 671 yards and 17 scores on the ground.

Only time will tell if Arch Manning can live up to the hype.