Breaking: Sam Ehlinger Announces NFL Draft Decision

Earlier this week, there were reports about Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger potentially going pro. Well, he just put any uncertainty to rest with his latest announcement.

In what might be considered a surprising choice to some, Ehlinger has decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. It’ll mark the end of an illustrious career with the Longhorns.

Ehlinger announced his decision in a video on Twitter. He included a heartfelt message for Texas fans in his video.

“Although we didn’t reach our ultimate goal of winning a championship, we have won many great games and the program is indeed in a much better place,” Ehlinger said. “I can say with confidence that I did my absolute best and left everything on the field. In the same way I knew UT was the right choice for me, I now know it is time for me to go to the NFL.”

Ehlinger will finish his Texas career with 11,436 passing yards, 1,907 rushing yards, and 127 total touchdowns. It’ll be tough to replace that type of production, that’s for sure.

Not only was Ehlinger a playmaker for the Longhorns, he was their unquestioned leader on offense.

Saying goodbye to Ehlinger must be tough for Texas fans, but they can’t fault him for pursuing a lifelong dream.

Texas fans will always remember Ehlinger’s performance in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia in 2019.

