Breaking: Texas Officially Announces Steve Sarkisian As New Head Coach

Steve Sarkisian coaches in the national title game.TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the second half of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It is finally official. Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is moving on to become the new head football coach at Texas.

Texas announced Sarkisian’s hire moments ago. The school fired Tom Herman this morning after four seasons in Austin, and a short time later reports of Sarkisian’s hire emerged.

Sarkisian has been the offensive coordinator at Alabama for the last two seasons. He has previously been a head coach at Washington and USC.

According to a report from AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, Sarkisian will stay with the Crimson Tide through the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Alabama beat Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals yesterday and will play Ohio State for the national title on January 11.

Sarkisian owns a 46-35 overall record as a college head coach. He took the Huskies and Trojans to five bowl games in six-plus seasons, but none bigger than the Holiday Bowl.

We’ll see if he has what it takes to bring Texas “back.”


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.