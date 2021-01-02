Brian Kelly Was Reportedly Discussed For The Texas Job

Texas is reportedly set to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as its new head coach, but one report indicates they also showed interest in Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly.

In an appearance on ESPN radio today, ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg said that there were “discussions” about Kelly being a potential hire in Austin. It’s not clear who had those discussions or how in-depth they got, but Rittenberg’s tidbit is a juicy one nonetheless.

Kelly just finished his 11th season with the Fighting Irish with a 31-14 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Under his guidance, Notre Dame has reached the CFP twice and BCS National Championship Game once while recording three undefeated regular seasons.

However, Kelly’s teams remain burdened by the narrative that they can’t win the big game. After beating No. 1 Clemson without Trevor Lawrence in the regular season, Kelly and the Irish were throttled by the Tigers with Lawrence in the ACC Championship Game before losing to Alabama on Friday.

After yesterday’s loss to the Crimson Tide, Kelly bristled at questions about the gap between his team and the Crimson Tide. He also issued a somewhat bizarre message to Notre Dame fans, telling them not to “jump off a bridge or building.”

“Notre Dame nation: you guys can get some sleep, recharge our batteries and we’re going to be back in this position again so you don’t need to jump off a bridge,” Kelly said.

It looks like Kelly will indeed have a chance to try and get back to the playoff at ND rather than bolt for Texas.