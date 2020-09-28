Week 4 of the 2020 college football season finally gave us the massive upsets and big game drama we’ve been waiting for.

Both of last year’s Peach Bowl participants – reigning national champion LSU and reigning Big 12 champion Oklahoma – were upset at home by unranked teams on Saturday. LSU succumbed to Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, while the Oklahoma defense had no answer for Kansas State.

Naturally, both schools tumbled out of the CBS analyst Dennis Dodd’s top 10 rankings heading into Week 5. But it’s where he placed Big 12 titan Texas that has a lot of people scratching their heads – ours included.

Despite Texas needing overtime to beat Texas Tech, Dodd moved the Longhorns up from fifth to third. Dodd preferred to reward Texas for overcoming the fourth quarter deficit en route to their 63-56 win, rather than punish them for falling behind in the first place.

Via CBS Sports:

With 3:13 left at Texas Tech, the Longhorns were down by 15. Well, of course Sam Ehlinger told coach Tom Herman, “They left us too much time. We’re going to tie it up and win in overtime.” Ehlinger gets a Heisman for seeing the future. The Horns won 63-56 in OT. Herman is 2-0 for the first time at Texas. Oklahoma looms in two weeks.

Here is Dodd’s latest top 10.

Clemson Alabama Texas Florida Miami UCF Notre Dame Georgia Auburn Cincinnati

You can view CBS Sports’ full top 25 rankings right here.

If you thought Week 4 was good, then you should love Week 5.

There’s a massive SEC West showdown as Texas A&M play Alabama. Clemson hosts an ACC Championship rematch with Virginia. And we get a top-10 matchup as Auburn plays Georgia.

We can’t wait!