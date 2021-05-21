CBS Sports Analyst Has A Surprising ‘Bold’ Heisman Trophy Prediction

Just one running back in the past decade has won the Heisman trophy. CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson expects another to join the list by the end of this upcoming season.

Quarterbacks Spencer Rattler, Sam Howell and D.J. Uiagalelei are the early favorites to win this upcoming season’s Heisman trophy. Betting on a quarterback is a smart move, too. Nine of the last 11 Heisman winners are quarterbacks. Patterson thinks the award will go back to a running back this year, though.

The CBS Sports analyst released his “bold” Heisman prediction on Thursday. He thinks none other than Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will win the award.

Why Robinson? Steve Sarkisian helped DeVonta Smith win the Heisman last season by making the most of his abilities. He’ll do the same for Robinson, who has the “explosiveness” to have a big-time year.

“[Bijan]Robinson has the potential to match that profile with his explosiveness leading to highlight-worthy plays and the all-purpose nature of how he could be used in Texas’ offense basically guarantees yards and touchdowns both on the ground and through the air,” Patterson wrote, via CBS Sports. “Steve Sarkisian thrived as a game-planner and play-caller by moving [DeVonta] Smith around and getting him the ball in space with Alabama last year, and he can do the same with Robinson with similar end-of-year results.”

Steve Sarkisian could work wonders with Bijan Robinson in his offense.

The Texas running back ran the ball 86 times for 703 yards – a staggering 8.2 yards per carry – and four touchdowns last season. He also proved impactful in the passing game, catching 15 passes for 196 yards and two additional scores.

If Sarkisian finds ways to utilize Robinson like he did DeVonta Smith at Alabama last season, the Heisman trophy could be making its way to Austin by season’s end.