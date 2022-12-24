Chris Beard's Fiancee Retracts Statement That He Strangled Her

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JANUARY 22: Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Longhorns yells to his players during the game with the Oklahoma State Cowboys at The Frank Erwin Center on January 22, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images) Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was suspended indefinitely this month due to a felony charge for allegedly strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press, Trew said Beard did not strangle her. She claims he was acting in self-defense

Additionally, Trew stated that she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted.

“Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself,” Trew said in the statement.

Trew continued, "Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening. Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone’s support and prayers during this difficult time."

Texas released the following statement regarding Trew's comments: "We are reviewing the statement from Randi Trew. This matter is the subject of an internal investigation and the university does not comment on pending investigations."

The Longhorns are 3-0 in Beard's absence. We'll provide updates on this situation when they're available.