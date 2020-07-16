A legendary college baseball coach reportedly suffered a “major heart attack” on Wednesday.

Cliff Gustafson, the winningest baseball coach in Texas history, is reportedly in stable condition after suffering the heart attack.

The legendary coach’s daughter, Jann Shepperd, shared the news with Texas reporter Kirk Bohls.

“Cliff Gustafson, winningest baseball coach in Texas history, suffered a major heart attack today, his daughter Jann Shepperd says. Gus, 89, is in stable condition at Ascension Seton but is also being treated for pulmonary edema. The family appreciates all prayers,” he reports.

Gustafson, 89, was the South San Antonio High School coach from 1953-67. He was then the head coach at Texas from 1968-1996.

The legendary Longhorns head coach went 1,466-377-2 at the college level. He led Texas to two College World Series titles, 22 Southwest Conference championships and 11 Southwest Conference Tournament championships. Gustafson led the Longhorns to 17 appearances at the College World Series along with his two titles.

Gustafson was the National Coach of the Year in 1982 and ’83. He was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

The former Texas coach helped several notable players reach the Major League level, including Roger Clemens, Ron Gardenhire, Shane Reynolds and Keith Moreland, among others.

Our thoughts are with Cliff’s friends and family.