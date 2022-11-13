Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach
Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon.
Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU.
The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7 mark they posted in 2021, Sarkisian's first season, it still isn't good enough for a marquee program.
Overall, Sarkisian is 11-11 at UT going into next weekend's game at Kansas.
"I’ve finally come to terms w/Sark," Cowherd tweeted late Saturday night. "He just doesn’t win enough. Took me a while but I think that’s the biggest issue."
The final two games of the season for the Longhorns--at 6-3 Kansas and home against 6-4 Baylor--are truly tossups. Win them both, and Texas will have locked up its first eight-win regular season in four years.
Split the pair or, God forbid, lose both games, and the grumbling about Sarkisian will get louder.