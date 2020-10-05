Texas football, it’s officially time to panic. Tom Herman and the Longhorns suffered a devastating loss to TCU last Saturday, sparking a brutally honest comment from Colin Cowherd on Monday.

When Texas initially hired Herman, Cowherd thought it was a great decision. Now, after Texas football was “manhandled” by TCU on Saturday, there’s reason to believe Herman isn’t the coach many thought he was.

“I thought Tom Herman was a great hire by Texas, they’re now 1-3 against TCU, the defense is a mess,” Cowherd said on Monday, via 247Sports. “He’s obviously got a personality, can be a little snippy with the media, but the truth is, they’re getting manhandled by TCU.”

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of Texas’ recent struggles revolves around recruiting. The Longhorns have recruited well with Herman at the helm. But the recruiting success hasn’t translated to on-field success, which could be reflection of poor coaching.

“In the Big 12, frankly if you’re Texas, it should not take two to three to four years to rebuild,” Cowherd continued. “Outside of Oklahoma, you should be heavily favored. You’re getting better players in recruiting than every school. There’s Oklahoma, Texas (and) TCU is a distant third in terms of recruiting. Simply so far, not good enough.”

“Not good enough” perfectly encapsulates Tom Herman and Texas football right now.

Even in a season in which Oklahoma has taken a step back, the Longhorns still have work to do to win the Big 12.

Of course, Herman and the Longhorns have a chance to take that next major step this weekend. Texas takes on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown this Saturday at noon ET on FOX.