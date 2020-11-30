Colin Cowherd Stunned By Tom Herman Situation At Texas

Colin Cowherd used to like Texas head football coach Tom Herman. But after Saturday’s loss to Iowa State, he appears to be done with the embattled coach.

Before the Texas-Iowa State game, Cowherd took to Twitter and made it clear that Herman and the Longhorns would have no excuse losing to the Cyclones. On Monday’s edition of The Herd, he renewed his criticism, declaring there was no reason Texas should have lost that game.

Cowherd took it a step further, stating that Herman is just not working out for the Longhorns anymore. He mocked Texas for losing to a team that doesn’t recruit nearly as well as they do.

But Cowherd reported on some news that may really intrigue Herman’s haters in Texas. Cowherd said that his sources have told him that Texas recruiting is struggling due to Herman’s personality.

Via 247Sports:

“Tom Herman, it’s not working at the University of Texas,” Cowherd said. “I liked Tom Herman when he got hired by the Longhorns. Why wouldn’t I? I talked to him, he was smart, he was aggressive, he had a presence, Urban Meyer signed up for him, he was a good recruiter early in his career but he’s 7-7 in his last 14 games. There’s no excuse to lose to Iowa State in football. Stop it. Texas has 300 division one football players in their state, Iowa has nine a year. Iowa State’s well coached but there’s no excuse. “Again, Texas recruiting is bad right now, they’re getting beat in state. The word is he’s a little too intense, He’s a little too arrogant and does not curry favor with a lot of long standing popular high school football coaches. I’m not inside the program, but I thought it would work but it doesn’t work.”

The Texas Longhorns should never lose to Iowa State in football. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 27, 2020

Tom Herman’s four years at Texas have been underwhelming to say the least. By season’s end he’ll have just one appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game and one top-10 finish.

He’s 30-18 as the Texas head coach but only 21-13 in the Big 12. Perhaps most damning of all, he’s only 1-4 against arch-rival Oklahoma – with one of those losses coming in the aforementioned Big 12 Championship Game.

But Herman is also under contract at Texas through 2023. The Longhorns will owe him a big chunk of change if they part ways with him now.

Whether Colin Cowherd likes it or not, Tom Herman will be shaping Texas football for the few years.