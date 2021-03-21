The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Shaka Smart’s Performance

Shaka Smart coaching Texas.AUSTIN, TEXAS - JANUARY 29: Head coach Shaka Smart of the Texas Longhorns reacts as his team plays the Kansas Jayhawks at The Frank Erwin Center on January 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

A week after winning the Big 12 Tournament championship, Shaka Smart and the third-seeded Texas Longhorns were upset by 14th-seeded Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Smart entered the season on the hot seat in Austin, and grumbling persisted after a midseason slump. However, Texas’ strong finish to the regular season and conference tournament title seemed to indicate things were looking up for the head coach.

However, last night killed a lot of the optimism. It left some fans and pundits wondering if Smart’s time in Texas was coming to an end, even though he still has two years remaining on his current contract.

At the very least, most of the college basketball world agreed that Smart has turned the heat up on himself even higher as he heads into the offseason.

In six seasons at Texas, Shaka Smart is 109-86 overall, with three first round NCAA Tournament losses, an NIT championship and an 11-22 season in 2016-17.

There’s no other way to say it than he has been a disappointing hire for the Longhorns after his successful run at VCU.

We’ll see if he gets another opportunity to change the narrative.


