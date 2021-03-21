College Basketball World Reacts To Shaka Smart’s Performance

A week after winning the Big 12 Tournament championship, Shaka Smart and the third-seeded Texas Longhorns were upset by 14th-seeded Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Smart entered the season on the hot seat in Austin, and grumbling persisted after a midseason slump. However, Texas’ strong finish to the regular season and conference tournament title seemed to indicate things were looking up for the head coach.

However, last night killed a lot of the optimism. It left some fans and pundits wondering if Smart’s time in Texas was coming to an end, even though he still has two years remaining on his current contract.

At the very least, most of the college basketball world agreed that Smart has turned the heat up on himself even higher as he heads into the offseason.

2016 – Texas loses after Northern Iowa halfcourt shot at the buzzer

2018 – Texas blew a 14-point second-half lead in an OT loss

2021 – Texas loses in the final seconds to Abilene Christian Three heartbreaking Round of 64 exits for the Longhorns under Shaka Smart. pic.twitter.com/PXVLfvHqBT — ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2021

Shaka had at least three NBA players on his roster. ACU has at least three players headed to seminary. — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) March 21, 2021

Shaka Smart's last 5 NCAA Tournaments: 2014: Round of 64 loss to 12-seed

2015: Round of 64 loss to 10-seed

2016: Round of 64 loss to 11-seed

2018: Round of 64 loss to 7-seed

2021: Round of 64 loss to 14-seed 0-5. Keep him forever, please. — Rock Chalk Blog (@RockChalkBlog) March 21, 2021

Abilene Christian is doing what Shaka Smart’s VCU teams used to do to Shaka Smart’s Texas team. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 21, 2021

Rick Barnes and Shaka Smart pic.twitter.com/IcLmlmhNmA — Swagger of Tennessee (@SwaggerofUT) March 21, 2021

Shaka Smart won five tourney games in one season at VCU (2011). He’s yet to win one tourney game in five possible seasons at Texas — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 21, 2021

The Shaka Smart situation reminds me of one of my college coaching maxims: Once you are on the hot seat, you never really get off. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 21, 2021

If I’m him, I’d try to get Marquette https://t.co/FUcQETS6YX — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 21, 2021

Texas under Shaka struggling against a well coached, tough, defensive minded program? Consider me shocked — Viva the Matadors (@vivathematadors) March 21, 2021

In six seasons at Texas, Shaka Smart is 109-86 overall, with three first round NCAA Tournament losses, an NIT championship and an 11-22 season in 2016-17.

There’s no other way to say it than he has been a disappointing hire for the Longhorns after his successful run at VCU.

We’ll see if he gets another opportunity to change the narrative.