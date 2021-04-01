The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Chris Beard News

texas tech men's basketball coach chris beardANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 30, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Texas fans’ dreams turned into a reality on Thursday afternoon, as Chris Beard officially made the jump from Lubbock to Austin.

Last week, Texas lost head coach Shaka Smart to Marquette. That left the program with a massive hole to fill, but it found a way to land its top target.

Beard really elevated his stock during his time at Texas Tech, owning a 112-55 record and taking the program all the way to the national title game in 2019. Now, he’ll get the chance to lead his alma mater to new heights.

This hire has allowed Texas fans to quickly get over the program’s upset loss to Abilene Christian in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

As for Texas Tech fans, it might take them a long time to get over Beard’s departure. Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a crying GIF on Twitter when he first found out about the news.

While there’s no denying that Beard is one of the top coaches in the country, it’s going to cost the Longhorns a lot of money just to get him in the building.

For the first time in what seems like forever, Texas might pay its basketball coach more than its football coach.

 

The pressure will be on Beard to have success in his first year with the Longhorns. Fortunately for him, he’s shown that he can handle lofty expectations.

How do you think Chris Beard will fare at Texas?


