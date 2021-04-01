College Basketball World Reacts To The Chris Beard News

Texas fans’ dreams turned into a reality on Thursday afternoon, as Chris Beard officially made the jump from Lubbock to Austin.

Last week, Texas lost head coach Shaka Smart to Marquette. That left the program with a massive hole to fill, but it found a way to land its top target.

Beard really elevated his stock during his time at Texas Tech, owning a 112-55 record and taking the program all the way to the national title game in 2019. Now, he’ll get the chance to lead his alma mater to new heights.

This hire has allowed Texas fans to quickly get over the program’s upset loss to Abilene Christian in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

As for Texas Tech fans, it might take them a long time to get over Beard’s departure. Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a crying GIF on Twitter when he first found out about the news.

While there’s no denying that Beard is one of the top coaches in the country, it’s going to cost the Longhorns a lot of money just to get him in the building.

For the first time in what seems like forever, Texas might pay its basketball coach more than its football coach.

Steve Sarkisian is scheduled to make $5.2M in Year 1 of his contract as Texas’ head football coach. Chris Beard was scheduled to make $5M this year from Texas Tech (pre-COVID reduction). We may be looking at UT paying more for a basketball coach than a football coach. https://t.co/fIBOG9OZ1f — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 1, 2021

The pressure will be on Beard to have success in his first year with the Longhorns. Fortunately for him, he’s shown that he can handle lofty expectations.

This is obviously a terrific hire for Texas. Chris Beard went to school at Texas, and has done an incredible job in his time at Texas Tech. Took the Red Raiders to a national title game, and an Elite Eight appearance. https://t.co/wFHJEenSkO — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 1, 2021

How do you think Chris Beard will fare at Texas?