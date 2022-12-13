College Basketball World Reacts To Texas' Chris Beard Decision

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JANUARY 22: Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Longhorns yells to his players during the game with the Oklahoma State Cowboys at The Frank Erwin Center on January 22, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images) Chris Covatta/Getty Images

The University of Texas announced its decision on head men's basketball coach Chris Beard a short time ago.

Beard, who was arrested early this morning and charged with assault on a family member, is suspended without pay until further notice, the school said in a press release Monday night.

Associated head coach Rodney Terry will serve as the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game against Rice tonight.

Beard, 49, is facing a third-degree felony charge of assault on a family/household member impeding breath circulation. Police were called to a disturbance at the second-year head coach's Austin home around 2 a.m. this morning.

Given the severity of the allegations against him, it seems like most of the college basketball world thinks the university made the easy, and correct, decision.

"[Athletic director Chris Del Conte] and the University of Texas doing the right thing," said Big XII Country's Texas Twitter account. "Hard to see how Chris Beard comes back, or that he should. Must move forward now."

"He should get his resume ready. As Mama said: some mistakes are too dumb to make once," said Texas lawyer Adam Loewy.

"Chris Beard deserves due process, as anyone charged with crimes in this county is entitled, and if proven guilty, coaching career obviously over," chimed in sportscaster Vinnie Vinzetta.

"Said this on the pod, but the only reason Chris Beard is suspended (and not fired) is because it would be a legal nightmare if they did so. This is going to get ugly and drawn out," said "Midwest Madness" host Robbie Triano.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander also did a detailed video report on Beard's situation as well.

"We wait and see when Texas will take any further action on this. There is no telling when that will happen," Norlander said. "Many people are already, understandably, calling for Chris Beard to be terminated."

Beard is in the middle of the second year of a seven-year contract he signed at his alma mater in 2021.