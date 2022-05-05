Recruiting Expert Predicts Where Arch Manning Will Commit

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

It was recently reported that Georgia and Texas are generating the most buzz in the Arch Manning sweepstakes.

On Thursday, 247Sports college football analyst Blake Brockermeyer shared his thoughts on Manning's future. He thinks the Isidore Newman product will take his talents to Texas.

"I think he’s gonna go to Texas," Brockermeyer said. "I think Texas is somewhere he can create his own special legacy. A team that hasn't won a national championship since 2005."

Brockermeyer believes Manning would be a legend if he goes to Texas and leads the Longhorns to a national title.

"I think that's where he'll go," Brockermeyer added. "I do have a very good connection that's very well connected to Georgia that thinks he's gonna go to Georgia. I think it can go either way. If I'm putting money on it, I think he's gonna go to Texas."

The idea of Manning helping the Longhorns get back on top of the mountain sounds very intriguing, there's no denying that. Additionally, it would be fun to see him operate in Steve Sarkisian's offense.

On the other hand, Georgia has proven that it knows what it takes to win a championship in today's era of college football.

Where do you think Arch Manning will end up?