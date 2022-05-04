Fans React To The Urban Meyer, Texas Speculation

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

During this Wednesday's edition of Keyshawn, JWill & Max, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum asked Keyshawn Johnson where Urban Meyer will go next. Johnson believes Meyer could end up being the next head coach of the Texas Longhorns.

"University of Texas! Steve Sarkisian is not having any sort of run at Texas right now. Two years from now - a year from now - Texas has tried to go after Urban Meyer twice I believe already" Keyshawn said.

Of course, there's no indication that Texas has interest in Meyer at this moment in time. That being said, the program reportedly reached out to him after his time at Ohio State came to an end.

Some college football fans would like to see how the Longhorns would look with Meyer at the helm.

Texas fans, however, aren't on board with this idea.

It's important to note that all this noise surrounding Meyer to Texas will quickly go away if Steve Sarkisian leads the program to positive results this fall.

For the past few weeks, Meyer has been linked to FOX Sports. He could potentially return to their Big Noon Kickoff team.

Meyer may try to get back into coaching at some point in the future. It doesn't appear that it'll happen anytime soon though.