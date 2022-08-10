College Football Head Coach Won't Reveal Where He Ranked Texas

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view before a game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 19, 2009 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Who ranked the Longhorns No. 1? It's the biggest question to come out of Texas since "Who Shot J.R.?" decades ago.

When the 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was unveiled earlier this week, Texas was ranked 18th. Shockingly, one coach actually voted the Longhorns No. 1 on his ballot.

The last couple of days, there has been speculation about which coach it was. We don't have an answer, but we do know at least one person who admitted to ranking the Longhorns "high": Texas State's Jake Spavital.

Spavital admitted as much this afternoon.

How high are we talking here? We'll probably never know.

Some have wondered if Temple's Stan Drayton, who worked under Sarkisian and Tom Herman at UT, might have put the Longhorns atop his rankings.

The only thing we can say with certainty is that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian did not put his own team at No. 1. He doesn't have a ballot for the poll.