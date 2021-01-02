College Football Insider Offers Latest On Texas, Steve Sarkisian

Texas fired Tom Herman Saturday morning and a replacement was almost immediately named.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is reportedly the man for Texas’ head coaching gig. But there’s been conflicting reports throughout the day.

David Pollack of College GameDay tweeted Saturday afternoon he was “hearing” Sarkisian had turned the job down. Longtime college football broadcaster Tim Brando tweeted something similar.

In the midst of such conflicting reports, college football insider Bruce Feldman – perhaps the most trusted insider in the sport – has cleared the air. Feldman tweeted Saturday afternoon he’s hearing any report saying Sarkisian turned down the Texas job is “not correct.”

“Have seen it reported that Steve Sarkisian has turned down the Texas head coaching job. I’m told that is not correct,” Feldman wrote on Twitter.

Bruce Feldman is as trusted a college football reporter there is. If he’s right, Steve Sarkisian is going to be the next head coach for Texas football.

Sark has been terrific for Alabama. The Tide field one of the best offenses in the nation led by QB Mac Jones, RB Najee Harris and WR Devonta Smith. He’s also had the opportunity to work under Nick Saban – an invaluable experience.

Prior to his stint at Alabama, he coached both USC and Washington. His recruiting efforts were excellent, but it never translated to on-field success.

There’s no doubt he’ll recruit well in Texas, given its tradition and location. We’ll see if his experience at Alabama and recruiting prowess translates to conference championships and national success in Austin.