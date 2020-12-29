There Are 2 Notable Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The big games of bowl season are starting to roll around. We have two pretty significant bowl games involving ranked Power Five college football teams kicking off tonight: the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando between No. 21 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Miami, and the Alamo Bowl between No. 20 Texas and Colorado.

We’ve had some fun bowl games this season so far, even though it has definitely been an abridged version of what we’re used to throughout December. The Cure Bowl between then-undefeated Coastal Carolina and Liberty was one of the best games of the year, without a doubt, ending with a game-winning blocked field goal by the Flames in overtime.

We haven’t had a game between two Power Five teams yet, nor have we had two ranked teams face off. That ends tonight with the Cheez-It Bowl. 8-2 Miami and 7-3 Oklahoma State look to cap off solid years.

Oklahoma State is actually a 1.5-point favorite in the game at Camping World Stadium. Miami will look to get some momentum rolling into 2021, with the big news that D’Eriq King, the star quarterback many thought would be a one-and-done player for the ‘Canes after transferring in from Houston, will return for a second season at The U.

The late game will be a very interesting one as well. For as underwhelming as his Texas tenure has been, Tom Herman is 3-0 in bowl games with the Longhorns, most notably leading them to an upset win over Georgia at the Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2018 season.

Last year, Texas beat Utah in this same game, the Alamo Bowl, 38-10. This year, the Horns draw one of the biggest surprises in college football this year, 4-1 Colorado. People really didn’t know what to make of the Buffaloes’ surprise hire of Karl Dorrell last year, but it has gone well so far. The team started the year 4-0, but fell to Utah in their regular season finale, 38-21. The two sides haven’t faced off since the 2009 season, Colorado’s second to last in the Big 12 before making the jump to the Pac-12. Texas is a 7.5-point favorite in the game.

The Cheez-It Bowl kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Alamo Bowl at 9 p.m. Both games are on ESPN.