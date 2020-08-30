ESPN Analyst Names College Football’s No. 1 Sleeper Team

The 2020 college football season kicked off on Saturday night.

Austin Peay and Central Arkansas opened up the 2020 regular season. The game was a good one, with the first play from scrimmage going for a 75-yard touchdown. Central Arkansas ended up winning the game, 24-17, to open the season at 1-0.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC will open their schedules later in September.

In anticipation of the college football season getting fully underway, ESPN analyst Trevor Matich named his “sleeper team” pick.

The ESPN college football analyst likes Texas.

“There’s no player in college football I have more confidence in as a leader or as a guy who can carry a team on his back than Sam Ehlinger,” Matich said. “He’s back for his senior season and I expect big things.”

Ehlinger is considered to be a Heisman Trophy contender heading into the 2020 regular season. Texas is hoping to contend in the Big 12 and for a College Football Playoff spot.

Texas is scheduled to open the 2020 college football season on Saturday, Sept. 12. The Longhorns are scheduled to kick off the season against UTEP.

An official kickoff time and TV schedule have yet to be released.

Who’s your college football sleeper team heading into the fall?