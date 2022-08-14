College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend
The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great.
Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73.
Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1970 and was a two-time All-American.
He helped lead the Longhorns to two championships.
Our thoughts are with Steve's friends and family members during this difficult time.