College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend

DALLAS - OCTOBER 7: Flagbearers wave the Burnt Orange and White flags of the Texas Longhorns in the Texas endzone before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Red River Shootout at the Cotton Bowl on October 7, 2006 in Dallas, Texas. The Longhorns won 28-10. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great.

Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members.

Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1970 and was a two-time All-American.

He helped lead the Longhorns to two championships.

Our thoughts are with Steve's friends and family members during this difficult time.