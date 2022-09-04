College Football World Reacts To GameDay's Week 2 Decision

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 26: A Texas flag on the field before a game between the UTEP Miners and the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2009 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ESPN's College GameDay is Texas-bound for Week 2 of the 2022 season.

The official GameDay Twitter account confirmed late last night that the show will be in Austin for Saturday's Alabama-Texas showdown.

In a few years, this game will be an SEC matchup, as crazy as that still may sound. For now, it is the juiciest non-conference game (sorry Baylor-BYU and Tennessee-Pitt) on the Week 2 slate, hence ESPN giving it the GameDay honor.

A quick survey of the social media reaction to the news doesn't give the home team much of a chance.

Both teams won handily in Week 1, with the top-ranked Tide blasting Utah State and Texas blowing out UL Monroe.

Alabama and Texas will kick off at noon ET Saturday on FOX. In edition to College GameDay broadcasting from the event, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will also be televised from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.