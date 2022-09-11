College Football World Reacts To Significant Quinn Ewers Injury News

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas football will be without star freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers for at least the next few weeks.

Ewers, who left yesterday's game against Alabama with an injury in the first half, has been diagnosed with an SC sprain, according to reports. It is a "significant" injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, which occurs "where the sternum meets the clavicle."

Ewers will miss 4-to-6 weeks, per reports. That means he will be out for games against UTSA, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

The earliest Ewers could return would be for the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma on October 8. Longhorns fans are understandably bummed about the news.

With Ewers out, Hudson Card will step in as the UT starter. Card relieved Ewers yesterday and played gamely, completing 14-of-22 passes for 158 yards.

However, Card injured his ankle during the 20-19 loss to the top-ranked Tide, which makes his health worth monitoring moving forward. The redshirt sophomore signal caller may have to play while banged up, as the Longhorns don't have many other options.

Freshman Maalik Murphy was a four-star prospect but is inexperienced, and redshirt freshman Charles Wright has appeared in only one game in his career.