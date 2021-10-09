College Football World Reacts To Texas’ Epic Collapse vs. Oklahoma

It’s going to be a long week in Austin, Texas.

No. 21 Texas had a picture-perfect start against No. 6 Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns stormed out of the gate to take a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the game following a 75-yard touchdown by Xavier Worthy, a blocked punt and then a two-yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson.

By the end of the first quarter, Texas held a 28-7 lead. It wasn’t enough to close out the Oklahoma Sooners. Lincoln Riley benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams late in the first half. It was the spark they needed.

The Sooners outscored the Longhorns 35-10 in the second half to escape with a 55-48 victory in perhaps the most memorable game in Red River rivalry history. OU running back Kennedy Brooks sealed the deal with a 33-yard touchdown run with just two seconds in the game.

KENNEDY BROOKS WINS IT FOR THE SOONERS. Instant classic. pic.twitter.com/X1leBrk6D4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2021

It was an incredible comeback by No. 6 Oklahoma, but perhaps an even more dreadful collapse by the Longhorns.

Texas will never forget the day it lost to Oklahoma after having leads of 14-0, 28-7 and even 41-23 (late in the third quarter).

It’s safe to say college football fans loved Saturday’s Red River Showdown. Well, except Texas fans.

Probably the most painful Texas loss in my 28 years of being alive. — Burnt OUSucks Nation (@BON_SBNation) October 9, 2021

that's the best texas-oklahoma game of my life. — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 9, 2021

That sound you hear is all the people deleting their “Texas is back” tweets. pic.twitter.com/VyM1ZrJZts — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 9, 2021

“game of the year”

– me, after watching the Ole Miss/Arkansas ending “game of the year”

– me, three minutes later, watching the Oklahoma/Texas ending — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 9, 2021

Final in Dallas: Oklahoma 55, Texas 48. Just a total burnt-orange collapse in the Red River Showdown. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 9, 2021

Will Texas manage to recover? We’ll find out next week when the Longhorns take on Oklahoma State next Saturday.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, finally looks like the Oklahoma we expected ahead of the 2021 season. All it took was a quarterback change. Take note, struggling college football teams.