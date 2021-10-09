The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas’ Epic Collapse vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma v TexasDALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners dives for a touchdown in the first half defended by D'Shawn Jamison #5 of the Texas Longhorns during the 2021 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 09, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

It’s going to be a long week in Austin, Texas.

No. 21 Texas had a picture-perfect start against No. 6 Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns stormed out of the gate to take a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the game following a 75-yard touchdown by Xavier Worthy, a blocked punt and then a two-yard touchdown run by Bijan Robinson.

By the end of the first quarter, Texas held a 28-7 lead. It wasn’t enough to close out the Oklahoma Sooners. Lincoln Riley benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams late in the first half. It was the spark they needed.

The Sooners outscored the Longhorns 35-10 in the second half to escape with a 55-48 victory in perhaps the most memorable game in Red River rivalry history. OU running back Kennedy Brooks sealed the deal with a 33-yard touchdown run with just two seconds in the game.

It was an incredible comeback by No. 6 Oklahoma, but perhaps an even more dreadful collapse by the Longhorns.

Texas will never forget the day it lost to Oklahoma after having leads of 14-0, 28-7 and even 41-23 (late in the third quarter).

It’s safe to say college football fans loved Saturday’s Red River Showdown. Well, except Texas fans.

Will Texas manage to recover? We’ll find out next week when the Longhorns take on Oklahoma State next Saturday.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, finally looks like the Oklahoma we expected ahead of the 2021 season. All it took was a quarterback change. Take note, struggling college football teams.

