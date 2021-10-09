The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas’ Incredible Start vs. Oklahoma

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy makes a great play.DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Xavier Worthy #8 of the Texas Longhorns catches a pass and breaks the tackle by Delarrin Turner-Yell #32 of the Oklahoma Sooners for a touchdown in the first quarter during the 2021 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 09, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is pushing all the right buttons this Saturday in the Red River Showdown. Believe it or not, the Longhorns put up a whopping 28 points on the board in just the first quarter of play.

It all started with a 75-yard touchdown from Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy on the opening play of the game, as he made an incredible run after catching a screen pass from Casey Thompson.

Just a few plays later, Texas blocked Oklahoma’s first punt of the game. That led to a two-yard touchdown from star running back Bijan Robinson.

Oklahoma responded to an early 14-0 deficit with an impressive touchdown drive, but momentum has quickly shifted back to Texas ever since.

A few plays after Thompson completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore to give the Longhorns a 21-7 lead, he uncorked a deep shot to Moore for yet another touchdown.

Unsurprisingly, the college football world is stunned by Texas’ incredible start to this year’s Red River Showdown.

There’s still time for Oklahoma to make this a competitive game, but it’ll need to start making some stops on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas has simply had its way with Oklahoma’s defense thus far, dialing up easy scores in the red zone and successful shot plays from their own side of the field.

Oklahoma and Texas fans can catch the rest of the game on ABC.

