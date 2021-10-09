College Football World Reacts To Texas’ Incredible Start vs. Oklahoma

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is pushing all the right buttons this Saturday in the Red River Showdown. Believe it or not, the Longhorns put up a whopping 28 points on the board in just the first quarter of play.

It all started with a 75-yard touchdown from Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy on the opening play of the game, as he made an incredible run after catching a screen pass from Casey Thompson.

Just a few plays later, Texas blocked Oklahoma’s first punt of the game. That led to a two-yard touchdown from star running back Bijan Robinson.

Oklahoma responded to an early 14-0 deficit with an impressive touchdown drive, but momentum has quickly shifted back to Texas ever since.

A few plays after Thompson completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore to give the Longhorns a 21-7 lead, he uncorked a deep shot to Moore for yet another touchdown.

Unsurprisingly, the college football world is stunned by Texas’ incredible start to this year’s Red River Showdown.

FIRST PLAY TO THE CRIB!!!! Let’s go #Texas!!!! Xavier Worthy THIS is the game that makes you LEGENDARY! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 9, 2021

TEXAS IS BACK!!!! — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 9, 2021

Oklahoma looks entirely outclassed. Another 3 and out for the Sooners. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 9, 2021

Sark for President — Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) October 9, 2021

DISASTER IN DALLAS: My Oklahoma Sooners just got stampeded by the Texas Longhorns. First-play breakaway TD. Three-and out blocked punt. 14-0 before you can say, "Corny dog." Worst OU start in the long history of this Red River Rivalry. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 9, 2021

There’s still time for Oklahoma to make this a competitive game, but it’ll need to start making some stops on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas has simply had its way with Oklahoma’s defense thus far, dialing up easy scores in the red zone and successful shot plays from their own side of the field.

Oklahoma and Texas fans can catch the rest of the game on ABC.