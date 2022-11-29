College Football World Reacts To Texas Quarterback Transfer

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Texas Longhorns fans celebrate the start of the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas quarterback Hudson Card plans on entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel.

With Quinn Ewers on the roster and Arch Manning set to join the program in 2023, it makes sense for Card to explore his options.

Thamel is reporting that Card's priorities are "winning and finding a place that fits his skill set to continue to develop."

Card has been a solid contributor for the Longhorns when his number is called. Since 2020, he has completed 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,523 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Even though Card is expected to enter the transfer portal, Texas fans will continue to support him.

"He’s gonna do amazing! Love this guy," Jordan Whittington said.

"Nothing but respect for Hud," Longhorn Republic tweeted.

"No surprise! Respects to Hudson for being a good sportsmanship player and QB when in need. Best of luck bud," a Texas fan wrote.

Card should be a hot commodity in the transfer portal.

Thamel pointed out that Card has three years of eligibility remaining.