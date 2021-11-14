College Football World Reacts To Texas’ Ugly Performance vs. Kansas

The more the years go by, the harder it’s become to remember when Texas was at the top of the college football mountain.

When the Longhorns brought on coach Steve Sarkisian, many thought Texas was putting the building blocks in place to get back on track.

Then Kansas happened.

On Saturday night, Texas found itself down 35-14 to the 1-8 Kansas Jayhawks at home. Which included an ugly stretch of three KU touchdowns in just 90 seconds.

To no surprise, Texas’ performance lit up social media before the game could even reach halftime.

“Kansas has already eclipsed their season high in points against Texas and its not even halftime yet,” one fan tweeted. “Their previous season high came in a 52-33 loss to Duke. #Jayhawks #HookEm”

Kansas has already eclipsed their season high in points against Texas and its not even halftime yet. Their previous season high came in a 52-33 loss to Duke. #Jayhawks #HookEm — Dr. Sean Thurmond (@seanthurmond) November 14, 2021

Another fan tweeted, “Being from Austin this may be the most doen I’ve ever seen a Texas team… we’ve never lost in Austin to Kansas.”

Being from Austin this may be the most doen I’ve ever seen a Texas team… we’ve never lost in Austin to Kansas — 🌳𝗕𝗪𝗕🌳 (@BettingWithBush) November 14, 2021

Someone else even clowned the Longhorns’ future jump to the SEC.

Texas is losing by 21 to Kansas and they wanna play in the SEC lmaooooo — Ryan 🦃🏈🏀 (@BrewPack8) November 14, 2021

“Texas is losing by 21 to Kansas and they wanna play in the SEC lmaooooo.”

It’s been a long… decade to be a UT fan at this point.

The university has won 10 games just once since 2009. Including four seasons where the team won five or less.

Needless to say, while Sark‘s seat may not be on fire just yet, it’s certainly smoking. Not much could be going worse for the Longhorns right now.