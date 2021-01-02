College Football World Reacts To The Steve Sarkisian News

In a stunning move, Texas announced today it has fired head coach Tom Herman. Reports indicate Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will take over the reins in Austin.

Sarkisian is at the end of his second season of his second stint in Tuscaloosa. In between, he served as the offensive coordinator of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons for two years.

Overall, Sark has done a nice job rehabilitating his career after crashing and burning at USC in 2015. He’s dealt with his alcohol issues and showed the world he can coordinate an explosive college offense.

His next challenge will be something totally different, however. At Texas, Sarkisian will be in charge of trying to reach the expectations that his predecessors Herman and Charlie Strong couldn’t. He’ll have to do that while recruiting at a high level and dealing with impatient fans and boosters.

Much of the reaction to news of Sarkisian’s impending hire was people cautioning that this is a bit of a risk for the Longhorns, while also recognizing that Nick Saban has a magic touch for getting coaches’ careers back on track.

Sark is even more impressive because he was out in the cold after USC… resurrected by Saban… then failed miserably with the Falcons and… resurrected AGAIN by Saban. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 2, 2021

If Texas indeed goes with Sark, Nick Saban’s Midas touch continues. Everyone who coaches under him at Alabama — no matter their past — turns to gold. Per @ADavidHaleJoint, Sark would be the 12th person from one of Saban’s Alabama staffs to get an FBS head coaching job. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) January 2, 2021

Happy to see Steve Sarkisian found a nice low pressure HC job with a reasonable fan base to get back into the game with — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) January 2, 2021

Or I guess it cld be Steve Sarkisian from Bama which Wld also make sense with timing. Texas needs offense like crazy. Sark or BK Wld give them an identity there. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 2, 2021

So Texas has hired Steve Sarkisian to be the next coach it fires, I guess? — John E. Hoover (@johnehoover) January 2, 2021

Texas must have been working pretty hard behind the scenes to have a coach waiting for when it fired Tom Herman. If reports of Steve Sarkisian as new #Hookem HC are true this should be an interesting ride given Sark’s past. Also, UT dishing out major cash is a rough year. — Nate Clouse (@NateClouse) January 2, 2021

what the shit https://t.co/PUK89B8bUp — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 2, 2021

In 8 seasons as a head coach, Steve Sarkisian has never finished below .500 against the spread… 😅 https://t.co/lQkmcUBgvm pic.twitter.com/k4xYxb8XQZ — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 2, 2021

In seven seasons as a head coach at Washington and USC, Steve Sarkisian's best record was 9-4. I'm not convinced he's going to be any better than Tom Herman at Texas. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 2, 2021

Steve Sarkisian's best season as a head coach is arguably worse than the one that just got Tom Herman fired. https://t.co/NsXyBzLTIe — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) January 2, 2021

Today: Let's spend $25 million to buy out the football staff that just finished in the top-20 and hire Steve Sarkisian! — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) January 2, 2021

In head coaching stints at USC and Washington, Sarkisian compiled an overall record of 46-35. His best season was 9-4 with the Trojans in 2014, and his best bowl destination was the Holiday Bowl on two occasions.

If he can’t surpass those accomplishments at Texas, he won’t be in charge of the Longhorns for very long.