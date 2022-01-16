College Football World Reacts To The Texas Transfer News

The 2021 college football season wasn’t exactly a memorable one for first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. But 2022 might be a lot better on offense after the big transfer the Longhorns just got.

On Sunday, Inside Texas reported that Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley is joining the Longhorns. The move comes just days after Billingsley entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Billingsley is a former four-star tight end but has struggled to make his mark in the receiving game for Alabama. In three seasons he has 37 receptions for 559 yards and three touchdowns.

Billingsley is in line to potentially start next season. The Longhorns’ top two tight ends from last year, Cade Brewer and Jared Wiley, have both left the team.

JAHLEEL JOINING THE HORNS — Alabama transfer tight end Jahleel Billingsley picks the Longhorns. STORY/evals: https://t.co/WjrVC4I1Co (FREE) #HookEm pic.twitter.com/28RuQWlloc — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) January 16, 2022

Offense wasn’t the biggest issue that the Texas Longhorns had last year. Their 35 points per game ranked in the top 20 among FBS teams. It was actually their 99th-ranked defense that cost them a trip to bowl season.

Texas went 5-7 last year – their first losing season since 2016. The Longhorns clearly have bigger issues holding them back than who starts at tight end next year.

That said, the Big 12 is all about offense these days. And a great tight end can be a great equalizer in some matchups. We could see Billingsley make his mark very quickly if deployed right.

