College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman Getting Fired

Texas football head coach Tom Herman signals for a touchdown vs. Iowa State.AMES, IA - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns signals touchdown as a play is reviewed by officials in the first half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Remember Texas’ statements about Tom Herman from December and the reports that it meant he would be back in 2021? Well, guess not.

Texas stunned the college football world this morning by announcing Herman’s firing after four seasons. A new report indicates the Longhorns are set to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as their new head coach.

According to the statement from the school, Texas AD Chris Del Conte recommended replacing Herman to the university president, saying that such a move would “get us on track to achieving our ambitious goals.”

News of Herman’s dismissal–and Sarkisian’s apparent hiring–has reverberated around the college football world.

In four seasons at UT, Herman compiled a 32-18 record with four bowl wins. However, he was unable to lead the Longhorns to a Big 12 title and never lost less than three games in a season.

Sarkisian’s work with the Alabama offense the last two seasons led many to speculate he was working his way toward another chance as a head coach. It’s striking to see it come at Texas though.




