College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman Getting Fired

Remember Texas’ statements about Tom Herman from December and the reports that it meant he would be back in 2021? Well, guess not.

Texas stunned the college football world this morning by announcing Herman’s firing after four seasons. A new report indicates the Longhorns are set to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as their new head coach.

According to the statement from the school, Texas AD Chris Del Conte recommended replacing Herman to the university president, saying that such a move would “get us on track to achieving our ambitious goals.”

News of Herman’s dismissal–and Sarkisian’s apparent hiring–has reverberated around the college football world.

Texas has fired Tom Herman. Wow. pic.twitter.com/2CqtN14Ioz — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 2, 2021

Today's shocker: Texas just fired Tom Herman. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 2, 2021

You don’t fire Tom Herman now unless you had a reason. Sure feels like Brian Kelly Wld make sense. Waited for Notre Dame to finish? No breaking news here just feels that way! — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 2, 2021

This had been the word in the coaching world the last couple weeks, that Steve Sarkisian was the name to keep an eye on for that job if/when Texas made a move on Tom Herman https://t.co/cNxeZbMb5z — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2021

You don't spend 24 mil to fire Tom Herman unless you know you can get someone else. I will be very interested to see who Texas has lined up — Brian Snow (@BSnow247) January 2, 2021

Gus Malzahn's buyout: $21.45 million

Tom Herman's buyout: $15.4 million

Will Muschamp's buyout: $15 million The real college football champion is, of course, agents. — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) January 2, 2021

Tom Herman has been fired at Texas. Wow. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) January 2, 2021

In four seasons at UT, Herman compiled a 32-18 record with four bowl wins. However, he was unable to lead the Longhorns to a Big 12 title and never lost less than three games in a season.

Sarkisian’s work with the Alabama offense the last two seasons led many to speculate he was working his way toward another chance as a head coach. It’s striking to see it come at Texas though.

Stay tuned to The Spun for more on Texas’ shocking move.