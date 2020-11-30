College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer-Texas Rumor

The Urban Meyer-to-Texas rumors reached a new high point on Monday. We’ve now got real estate rumors featuring the coach’s wife.

According to Austonia.com, Shelly Meyer was recently seen checking out real estate in Austin. This report will only add fuel to the fire for those who expect Urban to replace Tom Herman at Texas next year.

Of course, this doesn’t mean anything right now, and as others have pointed out, there were the same rumors about Nick Saban’s wife Terry several years ago, and Nick never left Alabama for the Longhorns.

Still, you had to know this report would make for some juicy gossip on college football Twitter. It definitely did not disappoint.

Ah yes, the real estate part of coaching rumors. Excellent. https://t.co/S2oUufM98i — Kevin Duffey (@KevinDuffey) November 30, 2020

Great now go check the private flights coming out of Columbus https://t.co/pfPTYWO4vn — Patrick (@PatSportsGuy) November 30, 2020

Coaches wives absoluteley love to look at real estate in Austin Texas. Its their favorite. https://t.co/3am5jakDfd — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 30, 2020

Do Shelly Meyer and Terry Saban share a real estate agent? https://t.co/jmzsoP7sS9 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 30, 2020

I was recently Zillowing real estate along Pacific Coast Highway, but it doesn't mean I'm moving to Malibu. https://t.co/RV3AlCHlfR — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) November 30, 2020

Who among us hasn’t spent untold hours Zillowing our way through the pandemic? https://t.co/7MZYmm7s5M — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 30, 2020

we’ve all been on zillow going ham since the pandemic started https://t.co/P0j2MClEKx — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) November 30, 2020

If only their kids were young enough that she could also be enrolling them in a school https://t.co/PnWI8gFItm — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 30, 2020

Now in his fourth season at Texas, Herman’s 30-18 overall record has underwhelmed Longhorns fans and left many clamoring for his ouster. Yahoo! Sports reported over the weekend that Meyer would be a “clear” target if Herman is dismissed.

Meyer is currently a studio analyst for FOX Sports, a position he has held since the start of the 2019 season. He stepped down at Ohio State after seven seasons following the 2018 campaign.

Meyer owns seven conference and three national titles during his head coaching career at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.