College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer-Texas Rumor

FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer on the Big Noon Kickoff set.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Urban Meyer-to-Texas rumors reached a new high point on Monday. We’ve now got real estate rumors featuring the coach’s wife.

According to Austonia.com, Shelly Meyer was recently seen checking out real estate in Austin. This report will only add fuel to the fire for those who expect Urban to replace Tom Herman at Texas next year.

Of course, this doesn’t mean anything right now, and as others have pointed out, there were the same rumors about Nick Saban’s wife Terry several years ago, and Nick never left Alabama for the Longhorns.

Still, you had to know this report would make for some juicy gossip on college football Twitter. It definitely did not disappoint.

Now in his fourth season at Texas, Herman’s 30-18 overall record has underwhelmed Longhorns fans and left many clamoring for his ouster. Yahoo! Sports reported over the weekend that Meyer would be a “clear” target if Herman is dismissed.

Meyer is currently a studio analyst for FOX Sports, a position he has held since the start of the 2019 season. He stepped down at Ohio State after seven seasons following the 2018 campaign.

Meyer owns seven conference and three national titles during his head coaching career at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.