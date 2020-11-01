College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman’s Huge Win

This was a rough week for Tom Herman, as his Texas Longhorns lost a couple of major recruits, including the No. 1 quarterback in the country. Herman’s seat was already warm and it got even hotter following the recruiting losses.

Herman secured a huge win on the field on Saturday night, though.

Texas upset No. 6 Oklahoma State on the road, 41-34, on Saturday evening. This is a major win for a Longhorns’ program that is very much in need of one.

While it won’t erase the hot seat talk for Herman, it could give him some breathing room heading into the second half of the season. And, perhaps, it’ll help propel the Longhorns towards a strong finish. They could certainly use some momentum right now.

The college football world took to social media to react to Herman’s big win on Saturday night. The Longhorns’ head coach was emotional on the field following the big win.

Joseph Ossai with the walk-off sack to clinch OT win for Texas in Stillwater. Tom Herman with an emotional hug of DC Chris Ash. Huge win for Herman and Texas, as 4-2 is a whole different universe than 3-3 in Austin. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 1, 2020

Good for a program like Texas to play spoiler like that and deal a huge blow to Oklahoma State’s Playoff hopes. This is a building block for Tom Herman in Year 4 — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 1, 2020

Tom Herman’s job at Texas for now #TEXvsOSU pic.twitter.com/Hi1J6Xfg1H — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) November 1, 2020

Me celebrating this win but remembering we still have Tom Herman as head coach pic.twitter.com/i5ndllmegi — David Lara (@davidlara) November 1, 2020

Texas improved to 4-2 on the season following the Longhorns’ big win over Oklahoma State on Saturday evening.

The Longhorns will play West Virginia next weekend. Texas could get on a bit of a winning streak, taking on the Mountaineers before traveling to Kansas.