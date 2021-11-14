The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Saturday Night Upset

An interior view of the Texas Longhorns stadium.

In a season full of upsets, the craziest of them all just took place moments ago.

The Kansas Jayhawks, with their backs against the wall, shocked the Texas Longhorns in overtime 57-56 in Austin Saturday night.

Texas took the early 56-49 overtime lead, meaning Kansas needed to respond with a touchdown and extra point to send it to a second overtime. Lance Leipold had other plans in mind.

After scoring a touchdown to pull within a point, Leipold elected to go for two. The gamble paid off. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels found an open man in the end-zone for the walk-off two-point conversion.

Rock Chalk, Jayhawks.

What a win for a Kansas program at the lowest of lows over the past decade. Somehow, Texas might be even lower at this point.

The Longhorns have now lost their fifth straight game. It’s hard to believe how far they’ve fallen since coming up short against the Oklahoma Sooners early on in the 2021 season.

Take a look at what college football fans are saying about Saturday night’s shocking upset.

Kansas deserves all the credit. Texas believed it was going to get an easy win, but the Jayhawks never backed down to the challenge.

Plenty of crazy upsets have taken place in college football this season, but this one might top them all. Go crazy, Jayhawks. You deserve it.

Texas, meanwhile, has hit a new all-time low. What a roller coaster of a season it’s been for the Longhorns.

