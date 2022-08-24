College Sports World Reacts To The Wrangler Jeans News

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Texas Longhorns fans celebrate the start of the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Wrangler has announced a new line of clothing just in time for the 2022 college football season.

On Wednesday, Wrangler unveiled its collegiate collection. The brand promises that its new collection will have people "ready to show their school spirit."

As part of this announcement, Wrangler shared photos of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and volleyball star Madisen Skinner.

The photo of Ewers that were displayed show him wearing a denim jacket and short sleeve shirt with the Texas logo on it.

Texas fans immediately caved in once they saw Ewers representing the Longhorns for Wrangler.

"Quinn Ewers is a business, man! NIL is such a game-changer," one fan said.

"It look like they just found Quinn in his normal clothes and took a picture," a second fan tweeted. "Texas once again spot on with NIL deals."

"This is fantastic," another fan wrote.

The current collegiate collection from Wrangler can be seen here.

Wrangler's website claims that it'll sell apparel for additional schools at a later date.