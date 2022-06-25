Cooper Manning Reveals When Arch Was 'Ready' To Pick Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Eli Manning (left) and Cooper Manning address guests during a Nationwide dinner at Morton's The Steakhouse on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images for Nationwide)

On Thursday afternoon, five-star quarterback Arch Manning set the college football world on fire by announcing his commitment to Texas.

Manning, the son of former Ole Miss wideout Cooper Manning, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. Many people believe he'll be the next big thing at quarterback.

Though it's way too early to determine just how good Manning will be at Texas, there's no denying his commitment to the program.

Speaking to Jeff Duncan at the Manning Passing Academy this Friday, Cooper revealed when Arch was ready to announce his decision.

Cooper said Arch told him on Wednesday that he was ready to commit to Texas. He then advised his son to "sleep on it."

The following morning, Arch woke up and was just as convinced that he wanted to go Texas. As a result, Cooper thought it was the perfect time for his son call Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and tell him the news.

Manning will be asked to lift Texas to new heights, there's no doubt about it. That's what comes with the territory of being a top recruit and a member of the Manning family.

In 27 career starts at Isidore Newman, Manning has 5,731 yards with 72 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions.

We'll find out next year if Manning can make some noise for the Longhorns as a freshman.