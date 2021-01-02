David Pollack ‘Hearing’ Steve Sarkisian Turned Down Texas Job

On Saturday morning, the college football world was shocked to learn that the Texas Longhorns fired head coach Tom Herman.

Just minutes after the news leaked, Texas reportedly found its next head coach. According to multiple reports, the Longhorns plan to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as their new head coach.

Or do they? Shortly after reports linked Sarkisian to Texas, ESPN college football analyst David Pollack said he’s hearing that Sarkisian turned down the offer.

“I see and have heard that Sark is the guy at Texas and now I have heard that Sark turned the job down,” Pollack said on Twitter.

Pollack isn’t a college football insider, but he still has connections all over the sport. As of Saturday afternoon, he’s the only one who expressed – at least publicly – that Sarkisian might have turned the job offer down.

It’s been a wild 24 hours in the sport of college football. Alabama and Ohio State punched their tickets to the national title game with dominant victories over Notre Dame and Clemson respectively.

Fewer than 24 hours later, it looked like Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was headed to the Big 12. Now we don’t know what to think.

We’ll have to wait and see if Pollack’s information turns out to be correct.

For now, Sarkisian still has one more major game to coach in. He and the Alabama Crimson Tide face off against Ohio State in the national title game on January 11.