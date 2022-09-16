David Pollack Reacts To Viral Arch Manning Recruitment Story

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

The Athletic dropped a bombshell report this week regarding Texas' pursuit of five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

According to public records obtained by The Athletic, the Longhorns spent $280,000 on the weekend of June 17. Manning and eight other recruits were in town to visit the program.

ESPN's David Pollack was asked about this report while on This Just In. He commends Texas for spending this much money on recruiting.

"It sounds like money well spent, Max. What's the objective? The objective is to get better players," Pollack said.

Pollack pointed out that Texas has landed multiple recruits since Manning announced his commitment.

"Look how many four and five-star now have chosen Texas because you have Manning in the door,” Pollack added. “I think it’s smart by Texas to spend money. The top schools in the country, the best schools recruiting in the country, they are going to spend a pretty penny.”

During this weekend in June, Texas provided the recruits with a full spread in their rooms at the Four Seasons Austin, a photoshoot at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium and a trip to Top Golf.

Texas currently owns the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, per 247Sports' rankings.