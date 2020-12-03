Tom Herman’s seat is scorching hot, so much so, it’s reportedly only a matter of time before Texas football parts ways with him.

The Longhorns are an abysmal 5-3 this season, having suffered losses to TCU, Oklahoma and Iowa State. Texas needed overtime to take down both Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, which one could argue both should’ve been losses.

Nonetheless, Herman’s time in Austin is reportedly coming to an end at some point in coming months. The expectation in the college football world is the Longhorns will fire Herman at the conclusion of the 2020 season. So who will Texas football go after when the time comes? David Pollack has an idea.

The College GameDay analyst thinks it’s more than a longshot the school will convince Urban Meyer to come out of retirement. Pollack thinks if such is the case, Texas football should do everything it can to hire Iowa State’s Matt Campbell.

“If you’re going to give me (Matt) Campbell, I’d take Campbell,” Pollack said, via 247Sports. “Campbell is one, the guy to me. Here’s what I want if I’m at Texas. First of all, I’ve got to realize I don’t get the same elite talent I used to. I want a guy that has proven to me that, if their roster says eight wins, they can get 10. If their roster says 10 wins, they’re going to get 11. I want that kind of coach. I want a coach that has a vision that’s going to embrace that kind of stuff, embrace development. I don’t think there’s anybody better than Matt Campbell for that.”

He’s right. Texas football – a program known for underachieving these days – should go out and hire a coach that exceeds expectations.

Matt Campbell certainly fits the bill.

If the Longhorns want him – which they should – this should end up being a quick hire during the off-season.