Details Emerge From Chris Beard’s New Contract With Texas

The Texas Longhorns made arguably the biggest coaching signing of 2021, prying two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year Chris Beard from rival Texas Tech. And they’re paying him a pretty penny for his services.

According to Chip Brown of Horns247, the Longhorns have signed Beard to a seven-year deal worth $35 million. Per the report, the deal includes a $5 million annual base salary and is laden with incentives. That deal is reportedly around 70-percent guaranteed too.

It’s slightly more than what Beard was making as head coach of the Red Raiders. But Brown also noted that Texas Tech was reportedly willing to offer Beard a lifetime contract to stay in Lubbock.

As nice as that deal might have been to Beard, the prospect of becoming head coach at his alma mater and first assistant job must have been more appealing. The money may have just been the cherry on top.

In just five years at Texas Tech, Chris Beard turned the Red Raiders into a juggernaut. He led them to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including their first-ever trip to the Elite Eight in 2018.

Beard followed up that Elite Eight run with a Final Four appearance and national title game appearance in 2019.

More appealing to Texas fans is – obviously – his success in a Power Five program and recruiting within the Lone Star State. That’s one thing that his predecessor Shaka Smart lacked when he took over the Longhorns in 2015.

Chris Beard is in a great position to succeed at Texas. If he can’t find a way to get the Longhorns to the top of the mountain, it’s possible no one can.