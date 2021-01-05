Details Emerge From Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Contract

Texas is turning its football program over to Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian will be the latest coach to try and right the ship in Austin.

Since moving on from Mack Brown following the 2013 season, Texas has employed Charlie Strong and Tom Herman as head coach. Strong lasted only three seasons, while Herman made it through four.

According to 247Sports Texas insider Chip Brown, Sarkisian’s contract with the Longhorns is for six years and a total of $34.2 million. Sarkisian will start out making $5.2 million in 2021.

His salary is projected to increase by $200,000 each year of the contract.

Morning Brew @Horns247: Steve Sarkisian has agreed to a six-year, $34.2 million contract as the new head coach at #Texas with a starting salary of $5.2 million, a source close to the situation told Horns247.https://t.co/VtVLjCPS8p. — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) January 5, 2021

Sarkisian will remain with Alabama through Monday’s national championship game against Ohio State before jumping in full-time with his new role at Texas.

“I’m super excited about the team just in general,” Sarkisian said Saturday after being introduced as head coach. “I think this is a very talented football team. I’ve had a chance to watch them a few times this season. There’s a lot of talent on this team, and I think there’s championship talent on this team. Clearly, there’s work to be done, or a change wouldn’t be made, and so that’s the responsibility of mine that we have to get that done. We will, in my opinion, assemble the best, if not one of the best staffs in America.”