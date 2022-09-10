Drew Brees Reveals Suggestion For Quinn Ewers

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

During the first half of this Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas, quarterback Quinn Ewers sustained an apparent shoulder injury.

Ewers left the field after taking a huge hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner. He was last seen entering the locker room.

Shortly after Ewers' injury occurred, legendary quarterback Drew Brees went on Instagram to share his thoughts on this development.

Brees believes we could see Ewers return to the field later this afternoon.

"If it’s an AC joint separation…locker room, shoot it up, put on a harness, and shot gun snaps only the rest of the game," Brees said. "You got this young buck!"

Ewers was playing very well before going down with this injury, completing 9-of-12 passes for 134 yards.

Hudson Card is currently filling in for Ewers at quarterback.

Alabama and Texas are tied midway through the second quarter.