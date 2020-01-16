Emmanuel Acho Clarifies Statement About Texas Players Getting Paid

Several LSU players received more than they were expecting after the Tigers’ championship win on Monday. Former LSU WR Odell Beckham Jr. was filmed handing out cash to players on the field after the game.

Beckham’s questionable actions have sparked mass criticism. Whether the money is real or not, the Browns receiver has put LSU in a tough position.

But the reality is cash payments to collegiate athletes happens all the time. ESPN’s Emmanuel Acho admitted so himself.

The former Texas LB revealed on ESPN’s Get Up that University of Texas alumni offered $1,000 to players for every interception recorded in the 2010 National Championship.

But since that shocking revelation, Acho is backtracking on his comments made Thursday morning.

The ESPN analyst clarified he doesn’t believe any player actually got paid following the Longhorn’s 2010 National Championship loss to Alabama.

“Addressing my comments about Texas Football earlier from Get Up ESPN,” Acho said on Twitter. “I have no proof that anybody on our ‘09 team ACTUALLY got paid by our NFL alumni. Those were lockeroom convos in jest pre game. Our alumni came to the game and supported us, but again no money changed hands.”

If Acho isn’t aware of any players getting paid back in 2010, why did he feel the need to bring up the shocking revelation on Get Up?

This seems like a ploy to draw viewers and attention to the ESPN show. But perhaps, Acho is simply trying to convey the message that payments to college athletes is completely normal.

Needless to say, it certainly seems like there’s plenty of similar issues going on behind the scenes in college sports.