Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Quinn Ewers This Saturday

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 03: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has been really efficient for the majority of this season. With that said, he had a bad day at the office this Saturday.

Ewers finished Saturday's game against Oklahoma State with three interceptions. He completed just 38.8 percent of his passes.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, Ewers' worst performance of the season came at an awful time. A loss to Oklahoma State really hurts Texas in the Big 12 standings.

To make matters worse, Ewers is dealing with a lot of criticism on social media.

"Quinn Ewers has been awful today," one fan tweeted.

"Jeez Quinn Ewers was awful today for Texas," another fan wrote.

"Quinn Ewers has looked absolutely awful," a third fan said.

Coming into this Saturday, Ewers had 820 passing yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions on the season. To be honest, he was due for a rough performance.

Texas will need a bounce-back performance from Ewers on Nov. 5 when it faces Kansas State.