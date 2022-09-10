Everyone Said The Same Thing After Clutch Late Field Goal From Texas Kicker

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 23: Bert Auburn #45 of Texas Longhorns kicks a field goal during the Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

During the final minutes of the Alabama-Texas game, Bert Auburn drilled a clutch 49-yard field goal to give the Longhorns a 19-17 lead.

Shortly after Auburn made the field goal with 1:29 remaining on the clock, college football fans unleashed their best jokes.

Fans from all over the country were cracking jokes about how a kicker with the last name Auburn made a potential game-winning field goal against Alabama.

"Gonna lose to a kicker named Auburn," one fan wrote. "The universe is so so cruel."

"A guy named Auburn giving Texas the lead over Alabama is super confusing," another person tweeted.

"Only way Auburn is beating Bama this year, is a kicker from Texas," a third fan said.

Unfortunately for Texas, the late field goal from Auburn didn't seal the deal.

Bryce Young drove Alabama down the field in a little over a minute to set up a game-winning field goal from 33 yards out. Will Reichard didn't squander the opportunity, connecting on the kick that broke Texas fans' hearts.

It wasn't easy, but Alabama will leave Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium with a win.