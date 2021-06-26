Fan’s Gross Celebration At College World Series Is Going Viral

The Texas Longhorns kept their championship dreams alive on Friday night, defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an absolute thriller.

With the game tied in the top of the ninth inning, Ivan Melendez crushed a three-run homer off Parker Stinnett to give Texas an 8-5 lead.

That at-bat from Melendez should’ve been the main highlight from last night’s game, but it was actually a fan in the stands who stole the spotlight.

During the bottom of the eighth inning, the ESPN cameras caught a Texas fan chugging Coors Light out of his shoe. Why he even poured beer in his shoe in the first place is unclear. However, it was truly one of the most entertaining things you’ll ever see a sports fan do.

Here’s the video of the fan drinking beer out of his shoe:

A Texas fan just took off his shoe, poured a Coors Light in the sole, and then chugged it . And that's still not as sad or embarrassing as anything from the entire Tom Herman era. #CWS #HookEm #HailState #UggsNChugspic.twitter.com/f8abwXlCPd — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) June 26, 2021

Saturday Down South fired off a hilarious joke about this incident, tweeting “And that’s still not as sad or embarrassing as anything from the entire Tom Herman era.”

Texas and Mississippi State will square off this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The winner will face Vanderbilt in the championship round, which begins on Monday night.

The Longhorns will try to win their fourth straight elimination game tonight.