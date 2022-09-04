Football World Reacts To Quinn Ewers' Rough Postgame News

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 23: University of Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers makes a throw during the spring game on April 23, 2022, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Saturday was a bit of a mixed bag of a day for quarterback Quinn Ewers. The former five-star quarterback led the Longhorns to an easy win over ULM in his first start for the team, only to get some bad news after the game.

Taking to Twitter last night, Ewers revealed that his car was towed after the game. He didn't seem that sad about it though, tossing up a "ROFL" emoji in his tweet.

"How’d I get towed during the game?" Ewers wrote, much to the delight of over 22,000 fans who likes it.

As for the responses, there were all kinds of hilarious replies. Some say that it may have been revenge from the Texas boosters for throwing an interception, while others think it could have been orchestrated by Nick Saban ahead of next week's massive Texas-Alabama game.

Quinn Ewers was one of the top prospects in the Class of 2021 and played for Ohio State as a freshman.

But after appearing in just one game and with no opportunity to win the starting job in 2022, he transferred to Texas.

Now after just one start he faces the biggest test of any college football quarterback's career: Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Texas fans are probably hoping that Ewers gets his car back quickly. They don't need that distraction taking even a second away from his prep for Saturday.