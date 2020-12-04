The Spun

Former 4-Star RB Reportedly Opting Out, Transferring From Texas

Keaontay Ingram scores a touchdown.SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 31: Keaontay Ingram #26 of the Texas Longhorns rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes during the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Texas Longhorns entered the 2020 college football season as one of the favorites to win the Big 12 and compete for a College Football Playoff spot.

Instead, there are serious questions about the future of head coach Tom Herman. Over the past few weeks, rumors of Herman’s impending departure have grown increasingly louder.

It all started a few weeks ago when Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2022 class, decommitted from Texas. Just a few days later, he committed to play at Ohio State.

Losing the top-ranked Texas recruit was just one of many straws, though. Several Longhorns players have decided to leave the program in recent years.

On Thursday night, another player reportedly decided it was time to leave as well. According to multiple reports, running back Keaontay Ingram is opting out of the rest of the season.

He’s expected to transfer as a result.

“The source said Ingram, who had 53 carries for 250 yards (4.7 ypc) and a touchdown this season, stopped going to practice this week,” 247Sports’ Chip Brown reported.

“He’s basically opted out of the last two games of the season,” a source reportedly told Brown this week. “And I think he’ll probably look to transfer.”

Ingram is the team’s third-leading rusher so far this season behind quarterback Sam Ehlinger and fellow running back Bijan Robinson.

