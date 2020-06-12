On Thursday night, one of the top recruits to play for the Texas Longhorns in recent years made a major announcement.

Former four-star corner Anthony Cook shocked Longhorns fans by saying he won’t be playing for the team this season. Cook did not elaborate on the reason behind the decision.

Instead, he said “unfortunate situations” led to his decision to leave the program. He released a short statement on Twitter, which immediately led to speculation around social media.

“Due to unfortunate situations I will not be playing another snap for the University of Texas. Has nothing to do with anyone or anything. Please respect my decision,” he said on Thursday night.

Due to unfortunate situations I will not be playing another snap for the University of Texas . Has nothing to do with anyone or anything . Please respect my decision — Anthony Cook (@_ACook21) June 12, 2020

Cook’s announcement comes just hours after another Longhorns star made headlines. A report emerged that revealed fellow defensive back B.J. Foster broke his hand after punching the bumper of his car.

The news suggested Cook would have the opportunity for more playing time if Foster was forced to miss time recovering from the injury.

He played in 25 games for the Longhorns over two years, starting seven – including six in 2019.

Cook was part of the landmark 2018 recruiting class for the Longhorns under head coach Tom Herman. He was the No. 64 overall recruit in the class and the No. 10 corner.

The No. 7 player from the state of Texas in 2018 won’t be suiting up for the Longhorns in 2020, however.