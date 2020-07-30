On Wednesday night, the Texas Longhorns finally learned the fate of one of the team’s top players who entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason.

Former four-star recruit Anthony Cook is reportedly returning to school. Cook placed his name into the transfer portal in late June.

247Sports reported that Cook had discussed leaving the program with his teammates. “Sources told Horns247 Cook has been concerned about moving to nickel corner and also is working through some personal matters,” the recruiting site has reported.

Despite that report, Cook appears to have made a decision. He’ll be suiting up for the Longhorns when they take the field in 2020.

“Cornerback Anthony Cook has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will rejoin the Texas Longhorns,” Richardson reported on Wednesday night.

Cornerback Anthony Cook has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will rejoin the Texas Longhorns, according to my sources. Inside Texas was the first to report. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) July 30, 2020

Cook caused quite a stir on social media earlier this offseason when he suggested he would no longer play football for the Longhorns. Instead of announcing a transfer, though, he seemed to just be taking a break.

“Due to unfortunate situations I will not be playing another snap for the University of Texas,” Cook tweeted earlier this offseason. “Has nothing to do with anyone or anything. Please respect my decision.”

Despite that comment – which he later deleted from social media – Cook appears set to make a return for the upcoming season.

That’s good new for head coach Tom Herman and company.