Former 4-Star Texas Safety Announces Transfer Destination

The USC football program will be thrilled to hear the latest transfer news from Christmas Day.

Xavion Alford, a freshman safety at Texas, announced his intention to make the move to Southern California at noon on Friday. The former four-star recruit had put his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

USC emerged as a frontrunner to bring on the highly touted defensive back earlier in the week, according to 247Sports. Alford become the second important player to join the Trojans since the transfer period opened, joining Alabama defensive tackle Ishmael Sopher.

Now, the young safety will look to contribute to a revamped USC secondary moving forward.

Alford originally committed to Texas, despite offers from Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Georgia, Miami, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State among others. However, as a true freshman, head coach Tom Herman clearly didn’t have much playing time available.

Alford arrived in Austin as the No. 139 overall prospect and the No. 8 safety, according to 247Sports. He came from Shadow Creek High School and clocked in at 6-feet, 190 pounds.

However, the young defensive back never found his footing. He tallied just four tackles in three games, often playing in the nickel package for Longhorns’ defensive coordinator Chris Ash.

Alford will now join a pair of other four-star safeties in USC’s 2021 recruiting class. Local California products Xamarion Gordon and Anthony Beavers Jr. also expect to compete for a spot in the team’s secondary come next fall.

The Trojans will look to build off of their marginal success in 2020. Clay Helton led USC to an undefeated 5-0 record in the Pac 12’s shortened season. However, the Trojans fell in a wacky conference championship game to 3-2 Oregon.

It’s been a few years since USC emerged at the peak of the national conversation, but maybe Alford can help them on their way.